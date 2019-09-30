T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position Held by Three Peaks Capital Management Llc; Gentherm (THRM) Holder Summit Creek Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $3.49 Million as Valuation Declined

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 43.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 10,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 35,432 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 24,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $78.75. About 1.34M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 02/05/2018 – Moody’s: Proposed Merger Of Sprint And T-Mobile Would Be Positive For Sprint’s Spectrum Abs, Negative For Wireless Tower Abs; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Adds T-Mobile, Exits First Data, Buys More Wyndham: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Legere and Claure at FCC Again Selling T-Mobile, Sprint Merger; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Tightens 34 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 07/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – RadioResource: T-Mobile US, Sprint Agree to Merge for $146B Combined Company; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: EXPECT LAUNCH OF 1ST PHASE OF T-MOBILE TV IN 2018

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 85,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 147,654 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, down from 232,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 71,796 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.80M for 19.15 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentherm Names Matteo Anversa as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gentherm Named Finalist for 2019 Automotive News PACE Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on October 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentherm Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2018. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentherm’s Focused Growth Strategy to Improve Profitability and Drive Shareholder Return – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2018.

