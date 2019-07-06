T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position Held by Manikay Partners Llc; Estabrook Capital Management Upped Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $86.25 Million; Stock Declined

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 454 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,677 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40B, up from 33,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 2.23M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 1.32 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Merging Sprint and T-Mobile Is a Terrible Idea; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms One Class of JPMCC 2004-C3; 16/04/2018 – FCC: FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling – News Release – Apr 16, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Six-Month High as T-Mobile Merger Speculation Grows; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts T-Mobile US Inc. Rtgs On Watch Neg On Merger Agrmnt; 15/03/2018 – T-Mobile Takes Flight, Sets Two World Records with Galaxy S9, S9+; 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sprint Stock Price Now Depends on Entirely on T-Mobile Merger Terms – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS)/Sprint (S) deal with DOJ broke down at least once because of changing deal terms by DISH (DISH) and Charlie Ergen – FBN – StreetInsider.com” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AT&T Augments Spectrum Capacity for Extensive 5G Rollouts – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Government Won’t Let Huawei Enforce U.S. Patents – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5G Stocks: The Big Story Everyone’s Missing – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

