T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose While Discovery Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.17 Million; E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holder Toscafund Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Holding

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 612,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.35 million, down from 629,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 5.08 million shares traded or 3.70% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge over risks to T-Mobile deal; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO John Legere: Sprint buyout will ‘super charge’ competition and wireless speeds; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint near merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint CEOs Said to State Case for Merger at FCC; 27/04/2018 – Correction to Sprint-T-Mobile Deal; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS ITS PLANNED WIRELESS SERVICE WILL BENEFIT FROM SPRINT’S ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE, IRRESPECTIVE OF DEAL OUTCOME – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – SoftBank CEO running out of time to clinch Sprint-T-Mobile merger

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18M, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 3.22 million shares traded or 36.23% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,880 shares to 12,180 shares, valued at $21.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 1.12M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22M for 20.16 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $269.14M for 10.55 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.92% EPS growth.