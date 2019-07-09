T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose While Act Ii Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $5.00 Million; As Store Capital (STOR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Aew Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 195,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.68M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 726,010 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 56.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 72,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,731 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, down from 129,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $75.63. About 1.24M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 16/04/2018 – FCC: FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling – News Release – Apr 16, 2018; 29/04/2018 – American Tower REIT: Revenue Generated From T-Mobile US Represented Approximately 3% of Amer Tower’s Consolidated Property Rev; 23/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE COMMITTEE TO HOLD HEARING ON SPRINT T-MOBILE MERGER ON JUNE 27 — STATEMENT; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 27/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: T-Mobile and Sprint are finalizing merger terms

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22M for 19.29 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) by 274,372 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $54.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 709,466 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).