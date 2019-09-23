T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Valuation Rose While Northern Trust Upped Stake; Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Cut Its Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $324,870 as Stock Price Rose

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 46,955 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.84 million, down from 48,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 4.16M shares traded or 69.45% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 185,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $199.18 million, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21 million shares traded or 56.45% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty –; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge over risks to T-Mobile deal; 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 09/05/2018 – HOETTGES: T-MOBILE WANTS TO BUILD 5G NETWORK FOR RURAL AREAS; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Talk Merger on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR BRANDED POSTPAID NET CUSTOMER ADDS TO 3.3M; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $421.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Tr (TILT) by 371,054 shares to 9.75 million shares, valued at $1.14 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa holds 63,386 shares. 85,597 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bank Of. Dupont Mngmt Corporation has 20,047 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt owns 67,167 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com reported 14,797 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Com has 8,556 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 139,210 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest has 9,470 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,993 shares. Chase Counsel invested 2.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 660 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Parnassus Invs Ca, California-based fund reported 372,637 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 43,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 12,002 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Corp has 5,281 shares. Nuwave Mngmt has 139 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 44,186 shares. Montag A Assoc has 42,893 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,615 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 277,795 shares. 4,785 were reported by Orrstown Service. Renaissance Gp Limited Liability Com owns 100,943 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Fil invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Reilly Finance Advsrs Lc reported 506 shares. Canandaigua State Bank And has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Duff And Phelps Invest Management holds 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 5,275 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 42,936 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns invested in 2,370 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

