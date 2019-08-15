T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding Upped by Manikay Partners Llc; Big Lots (BIG) Holder Price T Rowe Associates Trimmed Position by $7.32 Million

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 2.39M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – UNIT ALSO AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $1.5 BLN FACILITY AND ITS $1.0 BLN FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – TOWER PEERS FALL TO LOWS AS SPRINT/T-MOBILE SAID TO BE IN TALKS; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Under New T-Mobile Ownership, Sprint Would Benefit From Reduced Operating and Capital Investment Costs, Lower Leverage, Improved Liquidity; 30/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Could a Sprint/T-Mobile deal win regulatory approval?; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 30/05/2018 – T-Mobile Kicks Off Summer with BOGObonanza on Over Twelve Sought-After Smartphones; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings Beat, Raises Profit Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CONSENT SOLICITATIONS; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger that values Sprint near its market value

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 91.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 197,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The institutional investor held 18,053 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $686,000, down from 215,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $841.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 847,722 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – Big Lots: President, CEO David Campisi Remains on Medical Leave; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Rev $1.64B; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sets $100M Share-Repurchase Program; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS CEO CAMPISI REMAINS ON MEDICAL LEAVE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Big Lots Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIG); 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Return About 30% of Tax-Reform Benefit to Holders; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS BOARD CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Campisi to Retire to Focus Fully on Health; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Announces Retirement Of David Campisi, President And CEO; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Returned to Holders About $150M

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “FCC chief moves Sprint/T-Mobile merger closer to formal approval – Kansas City Business Journal” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Discovery, AT&T and DISH Network – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) Are on Track to Announce Deal to Sell Assets to DISH Network (DISH) Next Week – NYP – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Sprint Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Could T-Mobile’s Sievert replace Legere after Sprint merger? – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Retail Bank holds 0.22% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 62,812 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc has 15,674 shares. 132,284 are owned by Millennium Lc. Strs Ohio reported 0.08% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 518,217 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 198,084 are held by Hsbc Holdings Plc. Harvest Management Ltd reported 9,000 shares. Dana Advsr Inc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 486,337 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co stated it has 24.47M shares. 123,774 are held by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. American National Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.3% or 7,915 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Company stated it has 20,785 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada has 242,749 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation holds 125 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Inc Llp reported 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $810.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 250,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 2.10 million shares to 42.48M shares, valued at $3.38 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 22,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 787,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Storage Inc.

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Your Guide to the 10 Biggest Bank Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Dow drops 280 points, giving up big earlier gain after Trump says US adding more tariffs on China – CNBC” published on August 01, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Walmart, Alibaba and some big-name pot companies keep earnings season rolling – MarketWatch” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “After Earnings, TLRY Stock Remains a Strategy Play – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.60 million for 13.48 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.