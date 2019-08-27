T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding Maintained by Manikay Partners Llc; Markel Lowered John Deere (DE) Stake by $14.23 Million as Share Price Rose

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $77.25. About 820,778 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE, SPRINT ARE SAID NEARING DEAL AT ~$6.50/SHR: CNBC; 06/03/2018 T-Mobile is Cleaning Up Wireless, Gets Recognized as an EPA Green Power Partner; 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same; 04/05/2018 – Debbie Elicksen: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, Legere to helm; 11/04/2018 – SoftBank CEO running out of time to clinch Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 29/04/2018 – Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Will Also Join Combined Board; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 01/05/2018 – Pretty in Pink: T-Mobile Chief Is the Colorful Outlier of Wireless; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 28/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, and John Legere will be chief

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $149.92. About 617,785 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 0% or 191,402 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 23.45M shares. Tdam Usa Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 2,531 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,933 shares. Park Corp Oh reported 4,097 shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il holds 0.28% or 15,178 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,015 shares. Hills Retail Bank And Trust has 0.21% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mrj Capital Inc invested in 25,950 shares. Ironwood Invest Management Ltd Liability Company holds 2,302 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Hl Fin Services Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Marketfield Asset Management Limited Liability holds 30,180 shares. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 2,300 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 0.02% stake.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 34,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 36,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 90,000 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $15.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.