T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Wexford Capital LP Cut Its Position as Share Price Rose; Align Technology (ALGN) Stake Maintained by Aspiriant Llc

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,357 shares to 106,850 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,794 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. $998,169 worth of stock was bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M on Friday, August 2.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $860.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aytu Bioscience Inc by 618,257 shares to 707,757 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 87,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91 million for 19.20 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.