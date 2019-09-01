T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Seatown Holdings Has Increased Its Position; New South Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Service International (SCI) by $1.84 Million as Shares Rose

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 73,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 373,816 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.83 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 1.06 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE; 30/04/2018 – CROWN CASTLE: AVG 5 YRS REMAINING ON T-MOBILE LEASE AGREEMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile US: Is Third Time a Charm? — 3rd Update; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Combined Co Will Be Named T-Mobile; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 27/04/2018 – TMUS, S: Sprint and T-Mobile could announce a merger as soon as this weekend; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 11/05/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Vow Merger Won’t Repeat Havoc of Earlier Sprint Tie-Up; 04/05/2018 – If Judge Richard Leon allows AT&T’s deal for Time Warner, regulators may not want to risk blocking T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 45,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.09M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 621,666 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace; 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 98,545 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.14% or 13,203 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Loews reported 4,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Century Companies invested in 0.01% or 86,598 shares. Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.44% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Whittier Of Nevada reported 445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc reported 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,963 shares. D E Shaw And Company owns 1.95M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 20,785 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 74,843 shares.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “T-Mobile and Sprint Received Merger Approval: What’s Next – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investors Should Consider Buying AT&T Stock Despite AT&Tâ€™s Problems – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Unveils Lab for Device Performance Test – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting TMUS Put And Call Options For August 23rd – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why T-Mobile (TMUS) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 155,138 shares to 440,520 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 14,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,465 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Service Corporation International (SCI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn has 5,843 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 0.11% stake. Da Davidson has invested 0.04% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Moreover, Victory Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). 11,744 are held by Twin Tree Mgmt L P. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Co accumulated 8,235 shares. Brookmont Cap Management reported 11,866 shares. State Street Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation owns 339,524 shares. Washington-based Palouse Capital has invested 0.16% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Fil Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 3.04M shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 959,126 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 19,676 shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 18,788 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 72,281 shares.