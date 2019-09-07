T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Quaker Capital Investments Has Lowered Holding; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Holder Berkshire Hathaway Has Upped Position

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 113,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 455,724 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 568,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 2.60 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint CEOs Said to State Case for Merger at FCC; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT ANNOUNCED BY FCC IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Collapsed in Nov. Over Terms; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint are aiming to secure a deal as early as next week: Reuters, citing; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Six-Month High as T-Mobile Merger Speculation Grows; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT LEADERS MEET WITH FCC CHAIRMAN AJIT PAI; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle rural call violations probe; 21/04/2018 – DJ T-Mobile US Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMUS); 23/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE COMMITTEE TO HOLD HEARING ON SPRINT T-MOBILE MERGER ON JUNE 27 — STATEMENT

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 9.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 59.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02B, up from 50.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche, Goldman and JPMorgan as IPO co-ordinators- Sky News; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS EXECUTIVE COMP PLAN APPROVED WITH 93% IN SUPPORT; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit just below estimates on weak investment banking; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $848.30M for 19.99 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Channing Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 98,226 shares. Agf Investments reported 1.52M shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). C M Bidwell Associate Ltd has 0.4% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Td Asset Inc reported 445,446 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 87,554 shares. Cna Financial has 0.62% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 42,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg stated it has 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 810,000 are held by Nwi Management Limited Partnership. Icon Advisers owns 18,500 shares. 125 are owned by Smart Portfolios. Field & Main Bank & Trust holds 0.96% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 14,680 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 130,768 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hudock Cap Group Inc Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 750 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

