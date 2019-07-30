T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Quaker Capital Investments Has Cut Its Position by $7.81 Million; As Waters (WAT) Market Value Declined, Coastline Trust Co Has Cut Stake

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 1,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,350 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, down from 13,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $219.14. About 775,033 shares traded or 33.18% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:15 P.M. Waters, Maxine amendment (A002) modified by unanimous consent; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 113,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 455,724 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 568,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 5.32M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.96B, EST. $2.81B; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 14/05/2018 – Sprint, SCI Consent Solicitations Were Conducted in Connection With Merger Pact With T-Mobile US Unit; 16/04/2018 – FCC IN SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR RURAL CALL DELIVERY; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Says It Hired Lobbying Firm Tied to Former Trump Aide Corey Lewandowski; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Sprint’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following T-Mobile’s Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 21/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Successful Consent Solicitations; 24/05/2018 – T-Mobile Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Jun. 1

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 20.00 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Plc owns 0.22% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 467,360 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Vigilant Capital Mgmt Llc holds 247 shares. Brandywine Trust Co reported 13,733 shares stake. Moody National Bank Tru Division owns 69,890 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 4,751 were reported by Da Davidson &. Mrj Inc holds 2.69% or 64,941 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt owns 145,208 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc accumulated 159,422 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Incorporated owns 13,215 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Twin Tree Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Nippon Life Invsts Americas owns 187,940 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Sageworth Tru invested in 0% or 33 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp has 0.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 15,920 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $10.41 million activity. $2.33 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F on Tuesday, February 12. 22,400 shares were sold by Harrington Michael C, worth $5.26 million. 2,000 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $463,180 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P. Rae Elizabeth B had sold 10,800 shares worth $2.51 million.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 9,320 shares to 87,580 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Exempt Bond Etf.

