T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Pointstate Capital LP Cut Its Stake by $119.50 Million; Stepstone Group LP Has Lowered Fidus Invt (FDUS) Stake by $721,515 as Stock Rose

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 73.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.73M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 618,834 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76 million, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $78.18. About 737,597 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 23/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 30 Bps; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile US Consent Solicitations Are Related to Merger Agreement With Sprint; 30/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE T-MOBILE’S IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT ON APRIL 29 ANNOUNCED $26.5B MERGER; 09/05/2018 – HOETTGES: T-MOBILE WANTS TO BUILD 5G NETWORK FOR RURAL AREAS; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 14/05/2018 – Sprint: Consent Solicitation Being Conducted in Connection With Sprint’s Agreement to Merge With T-Mobile US Unit; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET OF $11.4B TO $11.8B; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere on Deal to Buy Sprint (Video)

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 104,701 shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $102,716 activity. Sherard Shelby E bought $44,378 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru One Trading LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). 5,655 are owned by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) or 22,000 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.02% or 23,638 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 69,918 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Lc reported 22,980 shares stake. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 229,159 shares. Citigroup has 2,500 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0.01% stake. Van Eck Assocs Corporation has 193,727 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 315,381 shares. D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Limited holds 51,698 shares. 154 were reported by Earnest Ltd. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation accumulated 54,619 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Eaton Vance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 36,857 shares. 78,346 were reported by Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited. Kbc Group Nv has 0.25% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 439,119 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 519,457 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Leuthold Gru Ltd Llc reported 7,498 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Sandy Spring Bank has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 435 shares. Citadel Llc accumulated 4.70M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.1% or 1.05 million shares. Mrj accumulated 64,941 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Ltd Liability Company reported 5,018 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.59% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.55M shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.08M for 18.98 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.