T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Pitcairn Company Lowered Its Holding by $740,666 as Market Valuation Rose; Btc Capital Management Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 42.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company analyzed 10,009 shares as the company's stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 13,357 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $990,000, down from 23,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 820,351 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500.

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc analyzed 415 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,639 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.78 million, down from 5,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $848.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1714.87. About 2.31 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.86 million for 19.51 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is 5G a Tailwind or a Headwind for Nokia Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: "Is Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max Worth Upgrading for? – Motley Fool" on September 24, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Amazon bringing Go to airports, theaters – CNBC – Seeking Alpha" on September 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Higher Shipping Costs Hit Amazon Stock – Investorplace.com" published on September 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "Best Stocks for 2019: Hyper Growth Is in Amazon Stock's Past – Investorplace.com" on September 27, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.20 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

