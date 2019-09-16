T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Palestra Capital Management Lowered Position as Stock Rose; Bank America (BAC) Share Price Rose While Eastern Bank Trimmed Its Position by $604,186

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 897,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.48 million, down from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 1.74 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 25/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 35 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 30/03/2018 – No Flip-Phonin’ Way: T-Mobile Brings Back the Sidekick; 11/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Could Depend on Trump Staying Out of It; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same; 04/05/2018 – Debbie Elicksen: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, Legere to helm; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE, SPRINT ARE SAID NEARING DEAL AT ~$6.50/SHR: CNBC

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Bank America Corp (BAC) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 20,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 53,612 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, down from 74,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Bank America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 79.66M shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: TARIFFS SO FAR HAVE SMALL IMPACT ON GDP; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, BofA Leads

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91M for 20.05 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 189,430 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $176.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 87,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0.16% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 9.20M shares. Westfield Mngmt Com Lp invested in 0.78% or 1.39M shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 14,973 shares. Aristeia Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fin Architects Incorporated stated it has 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Savings Bank Of America De reported 0.01% stake. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.07% or 38,968 shares. Allstate holds 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 31,318 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 501 shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn holds 0.01% or 656,256 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Daiwa Securities Inc reported 0.01% stake. 3.39M were accumulated by Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Pictet Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 117,956 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.03% or 50,599 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division invested 0.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wright Inc reported 137,140 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 364,818 shares. Moreover, Victory Management has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Raymond James Na reported 210,319 shares. First Manhattan Company owns 147,234 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Personal Cap Advsr Corp holds 0.03% or 111,958 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 809,256 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cordasco Fin accumulated 916 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 63,745 are owned by Altavista Wealth Mngmt. Steadfast Limited Partnership has 11.66M shares. 1.43 million were accumulated by Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc. Caprock Group Incorporated has invested 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Goodwin Daniel L has 36,753 shares.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares (SHY) by 417,413 shares to 493,206 shares, valued at $41.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares.