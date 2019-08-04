T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Mckinley Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Prudential Plc Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Boosted as Shares Rose

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 417,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 2.73 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.43 million, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.57 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 35,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 338,860 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42 million, down from 374,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 5.37M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Tightens 34 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle FCC rural call violations probe; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts T-Mobile US Inc. Rtgs On Watch Neg On Merger Agrmnt; 30/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Could a Sprint/T-Mobile deal win regulatory approval?; 21/04/2018 – DJ T-Mobile US Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMUS); 01/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Expects Debt Repayment If T-Mobile Buys Sprint; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year's $0.93 per share. TMUS's profit will be $880.09 million for 18.87 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.