T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Maplelane Capital Decreased Its Position by $828,000; Eam Investors Has Lifted Its Stake in Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) by $1.03 Million as Valuation Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 108,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.06. About 2.01M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: EXPECT LAUNCH OF 1ST PHASE OF T-MOBILE TV IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile agrees to acquire Sprint; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile posts upbeat revenues, boosts forecast; 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video); 10/05/2018 – Iridian Adds T-Mobile, Exits First Data, Buys More Wyndham: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 25/05/2018 – Lewandowski is getting paid by T-Mobile as part of the contract with Turnberry, according to documents reviewed by the Journal, as well as people familiar with his involvement; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 89.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 51,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 109,356 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 57,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.85 million market cap company. It closed at $32.36 lastly. It is down 87.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC)

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.08M for 18.70 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,366 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 109,535 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 116,884 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.03% or 11,141 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,204 shares. The New York-based Fred Alger Inc has invested 0.45% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Allstate invested 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Principal Financial Gp holds 299,411 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 20,785 were reported by Sumitomo Life Commerce. Brinker Cap reported 12,856 shares. Advisory Services Lc invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Oppenheimer Commerce Incorporated reported 51,683 shares. Commercial Bank has 25,711 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 259 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 15,001 shares to 75,001 shares, valued at $88.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wix Com Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:WIX) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) by 23,695 shares to 140,384 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 137,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,760 shares, and cut its stake in Guardant Health In.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,325 are held by Barclays Public Ltd. Legal & General Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 556,064 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt owns 81,872 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Geode Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 149,872 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 17,912 shares. 90,000 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 114,696 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Navellier Assocs Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Wasatch Advsr Inc reported 537,835 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 3,196 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).