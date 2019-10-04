T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Manikay Partners Trimmed Position; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Argyle Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 109.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 14,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $138.71. About 653,621 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 80.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 534,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 128,205 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51 million, down from 662,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $77.93. About 526,785 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile soar on deal talk reboot report; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR CUSTOMERS; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 mln over false ring tones on rural U.S. calls; 09/05/2018 – HOETTGES: T-MOBILE WANTS TO BUILD 5G NETWORK FOR RURAL AREAS; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR: SoftBank Rtgs Pressure Stays If Sprint, T-Mobile Merge; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint restart talks in effort to salvage merger, DJ reports; $TMUS & $S jump in after-hour…; 03/05/2018 – Claure to steer Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “These banks hold most market share in Mecklenburg County – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC finances acquisition of maker of fitness equipment, billiards tables – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Harris Williams Advises The Bakery Cos. on its Partnership with Arbor Investments – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Strengthening Connections. Fostering Success: PNC Highlights CSR Achievements – CSRwire.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Business Fin Service accumulated 2,751 shares. Brinker has 11,925 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Middleton And Ma reported 0.45% stake. Hsbc Public Limited Company has 450,144 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Trust holds 5,130 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.16% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2.98 million shares. Banque Pictet Cie holds 0% or 1,523 shares. Moreover, Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,730 shares. Bsw Wealth accumulated 0.14% or 2,614 shares. Bokf Na owns 61,097 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt reported 28,511 shares. Berkshire Hathaway has invested 0.57% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Central Retail Bank Trust Communication reported 1,330 shares stake. Rnc Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 10,244 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 5.84M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.97 million for 19.68 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Global Thematic Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 111,205 shares. Moreover, M&R Cap Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tci Wealth has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) stated it has 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fil Limited stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fred Alger reported 1.21 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 46,312 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.03% stake. Financial Architects Inc holds 329 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). World Asset Mgmt invested in 11,831 shares. First Ltd Partnership invested in 0.13% or 926,750 shares. 224,999 are owned by Contour Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Ellington Management Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).