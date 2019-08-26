T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Manikay Partners Raised Stake by $7.77 Million as Valuation Rose; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Brown Advisory Has Raised Its Stake

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 2.89 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 27/04/2018 – Report on Business: T-Mobile and Sprint finalizing merger terms; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: LOOKING AT `TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS’ NOT MAJOR M&A; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Hired Turnberry Solutions in August for Perspective ‘On a Variety of Topics’; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA TO PAY $40 MILLION CIVIL PENALTY TO RESOLVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATION OVER RURAL CALL COMPLETION -STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO to regulators: China is beating US on fast 5G wireless but our Sprint deal can change that; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 26478.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 6.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 6.96 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.34M, up from 26,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.65 million shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 20/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Nears $6.5 Billion in Kickoffs, Completions, Wary of Trans Mountain Expansion, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve Distributable Cash Flow of Approximately $4.57 Billion; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 26/04/2018 – B.C. SAYS TIMELINE OF REFERENCE CASE DEPENDS ON COURTS, “HIGHLY UNLIKELY” TO BE RESOLVED BY KINDER MORGAN’S MAY 31 DEADLINE; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS AT THIS POINT DOESN’T THINK ALBERTA BUYING TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NECESSARY; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking, a Australia-based fund reported 24,493 shares. Vanguard Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17.43M shares. Vigilant Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 247 shares. Allstate holds 0.04% or 19,640 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.08% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 418,172 shares. Pinnacle Limited, a New York-based fund reported 60,566 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Chase Counsel Corp has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Westwood Holdg Group Incorporated Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Redwood Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 24,102 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 11,299 shares. Seatown Holdings Pte Limited accumulated 373,816 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech stated it has 6,521 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 2.80M shares.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $810.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 175,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $25.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc owns 69,391 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 36,046 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited reported 0.37% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Confluence Inv Management Limited Co owns 5.65M shares. Delta Asset Llc Tn has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Baystate Wealth Management Lc owns 21 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd holds 31,690 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company reported 6.38 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amp Invsts Ltd has 0.67% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 5.92 million shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt reported 0.97% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Tdam Usa Inc reported 41,566 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Comm accumulated 0.01% or 131,513 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 10.36M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 377,483 shares.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chefs Whse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 13,503 shares to 63,833 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 9,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,103 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IHE).

