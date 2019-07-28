T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Manikay Partners Increased Holding; As Office Depot (ODP) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Has Trimmed Position

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 149,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 3.08 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98B market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33M shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: DEAL REVIEW GOING IN 3 LANES: FCC, DOJ AND CFIUS; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Adds T-Mobile, Exits First Data, Buys More Wyndham: 13F; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SOM; 01/05/2018 – Pretty in Pink: T-Mobile Chief Is the Colorful Outlier of Wireless; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Pct After Sources Say Sprint In New Talks To Merge With T Mobile

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.33 million for 10.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp reported 17.06 million shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 66,397 shares. The New York-based Two Sigma Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 802 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 34,278 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Fil Ltd stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 424,766 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advsr has 0.02% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 138,884 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Inc has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Rech invested in 0.09% or 4,200 shares. Group Inc One Trading LP owns 4,210 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd reported 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 231,073 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cap Ww Invsts has invested 0.3% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 15,920 shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.13% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 18,500 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 0.02% or 10,002 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.05% or 17,823 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 23,423 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 1.41 million shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Com holds 6,975 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). First Republic Inv Management has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Westpac Bk owns 24,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

