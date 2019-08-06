T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Kbc Group Nv Boosted Its Holding by $5.41 Million; Regency Ctrs (REG) Holder Apg Asset Management Us Lowered Stake by $141.69 Million as Stock Value Declined

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 2.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3.34M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.42M, down from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $63.94. About 235,995 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 78,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 439,119 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.34M, up from 360,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 741,795 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Subscriber Rolls Jump as It Pursues Sprint Clearance; 10/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after source says Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – FITCH PLACES SPRINT’S IDR ON POS WATCH ON T-MOBILE TRANSACTION; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint had to merge; 10/04/2018 – TOWER PEERS FALL TO LOWS AS SPRINT/T-MOBILE SAID TO BE IN TALKS; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge over risks to T-Mobile deal; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile: If the Sprint Deal Flops, Is There a Downside? — Barrons.com

