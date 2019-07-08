T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.05 Million; Glaxosmithkline Plc (Call) (GSK) Shareholder Summit Securities Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $27.81 Million

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Call) (GSK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 6,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 2.11 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 06/03/2018 – GSK: Study Met Two Primary Endpoints Demonstrating Vaccine Efficacy; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Adjusted Op Pft GBP1.92B; 27/03/2018 – STERLING GBPCHF= FALLS 0.5 PCT VS SWISS FRANC, BIGGEST DROP IN 7 WEEKS; TRADERS CITE GSK-NOVARTIS DEAL; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Continues to Expect 80P Dividend for 2018; 21/05/2018 – GSK GETS FDA OK OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA FOR USE IN CHILDREN; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE GSK NUCALA OSMO STUDY PRESENTED AT AAAAI-WAO; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Introduction Subject to no Substitutable Generic Competitor; 20/03/2018 – GSK SEES COMPLETION OF STUDY IN 2021; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONTINUE TO EXPECT 80P FOR FY ’18; 19/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – LANDMARK IMPACT STUDY PUBLISHED IN NEJM SHOWS SIGNIFICANT BENEFITS OF TRELEGY ELLIPTA FOR PATIENTS WITH COPD

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 1.32 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Rings Up Subscriber Growth; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Assign ‘BB+(EXP)’ Rating to T-Mobile Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at Time of Transaction Closing; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – T-Mobile Kicks Off Summer with BOGObonanza on Over Twelve Sought-After Smartphones; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 15/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Invites More Banks to $38b M&A Financing

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 2,496 shares to 2,538 shares, valued at $12.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 15.58% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.77 per share. GSK’s profit will be $1.62B for 15.71 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.72% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22 million for 19.45 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 92,064 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $50.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

