T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Cut Holding by $3.05 Million; Citigroup Position in Douglas Emmett (DEI) Has Decreased as Shares Declined

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.6. About 519,744 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE; 14/05/2018 – Sprint, SCI Consent Solicitations Were Conducted in Connection With Merger Pact With T-Mobile US Unit; 10/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint: source via @GregRoumeliotis; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Talk Merger on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 14,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 115,885 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, down from 130,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 199,474 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 06/04/2018 – UBI BANCA SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN SAYS CONDITIONS NOT IN PLACE FOR ANY M&A IN SHORT TERM, INCLUDING MONTE DEI PASCHI; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS TO CONDUCT INVESTOR ROADSHOW NEXT WEEK, IN LONDON MONDAY AND TUESDAY, IN MILAN WEDNESDAY; 09/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml – TODAY RECEIVED RESIGNATION FROM POSITION OF ALTERNATE STATUTORY AUDITOR OF MRS CARMELA REGINA SILVESTRI; 21/05/2018 – PLAYTECH PLC PTEC.L – RECEIVED FORMAL CONSENT TO TRANSACTION FROM AGENZIA DELLE DOGANE E DEI MONOPOLI, ITALIAN GAMING REGULATORY AUTHORITY; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS EXPECTS BINDING OFFERS FOR 0.6 BLN EURO UNLIKELY-TO-PAY PORTFOLIO BY JUNE 2018, WILL SELL FURTHER 0.4 BLN EUROS IN NEXT FEW MONTHS – SLIDE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Douglas Emmett Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEI); 27/04/2018 – FORMER MONTE DEI PASCHI EXECS FABRIZIO VIOLA AND ALESSANDRO PROFUMO SENT TO TRIAL IN MILAN ON ALLEGED MARKET RIGGING AND ACCOUNTING FRAUD; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR FFO/SHR; 22/03/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS THERE ARE NO PLANS FOR ANOTHER CAPITAL INCREASE ON THE TABLE, CONFIRMS RESTRUCTURING PLANS TIMELINES

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 53,435 shares to 446,651 shares, valued at $26.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:FULT) by 36,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubbell Inc.

More notable recent Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Teradyne, Inc. (TER) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Douglas Emmett and QIA Acquire The Glendon – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Brown-Forman Named One of the DEI ® Best Places to Work – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Douglas Emmett Announces Promotion of Peter Seymour to CFO – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Llc owns 25,015 shares. 213,696 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Kbc Grp Nv owns 2,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 294,200 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 28,338 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 305,495 shares. Lasalle Investment Mgmt Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested in 85,514 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Putnam Invests Limited Liability owns 94,286 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). 127,296 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd Liability. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 37,128 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). 1.05M were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co holds 0.02% or 51,548 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holding has 159,422 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 417 are held by Glenmede Na. Braun Stacey Assoc Incorporated has invested 1.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corp owns 8,943 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.1% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Quaker Capital Lc has 12.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Shell Asset Management, Netherlands-based fund reported 24,346 shares. Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corporation owns 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 48 shares. Axa reported 10,621 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 36,857 shares. Primecap Ca invested in 743,800 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) holds 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 30 shares. Destination Wealth accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Mrj invested in 2.69% or 64,941 shares.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why T-Mobile (TMUS) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “T-Mobile Posts Solid Earnings Growth Ahead of Expected Deal With Sprint – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy After Powell Update – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Sick of the Big 4 Wireless Carriers? There Are Alternatives – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “This is Not a Typo: Score a Brand-New iPhone 7 for Under $50 at Metro – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.83 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 92,064 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $50.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF).