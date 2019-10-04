T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Creative Planning Raised Holding; Xencor Ord (XNCR) Holder Ecor1 Capital Has Increased Stake

Creative Planning increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 2276% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 4,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 4,752 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $352,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $77.71. About 952,133 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom raises EBITDA guidance as T-Mobile US performs; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO to regulators: China is beating US on fast 5G wireless but our Sprint deal can change that; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE & NBC’S KXAS-TV ACCELERATE 600 MHZ REPACK; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: LOOKING AT `TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS’ NOT MAJOR M&A; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Bonds Are Most-active In High-yield Market On Merger News — MarketWatch

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Ord (XNCR) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 277,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.34 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.64 million, up from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 110,129 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $29.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (NYSE:IBM) by 183,988 shares to 100 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 7,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,968 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $813,994 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.51 in 2019Q1.