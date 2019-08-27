T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Corvex Management LP Has Lowered Position as Shares Rose; As Mbia (MBI) Shares Declined, Holder Taylor Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 173,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.03M, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 277,323 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O IN NEW TALKS TO ACQUIRE SPRINT CORP S.N; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26.5 billion; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 21/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Successful Consent Solicitations

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc analyzed 163,400 shares as the company's stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 678,712 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 842,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $739.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 56,380 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.87 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy After Powell Update – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 122% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oregon becomes 16th to challenge Sprint/T-Mobile merger – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of MBIA Inc. – MBI – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MBIA Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MBIA +3.9% after Q1 beat, Q&A over PREPA bonds – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of MBIA Inc., Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Wednesday, August 7 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.