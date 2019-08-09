T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Chase Investment Counsel Raised Its Stake by $1.81 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Value Declined, Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 92.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 26,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 54,619 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, up from 28,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 1.36 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS : DOW JONES/CNBC; 23/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE COMMITTEE TO HOLD HEARING ON SPRINT T-MOBILE MERGER ON JUNE 27 — STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge as focus turns to risk of DoJ quashing T-Mobile takeover; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO SAYS S/TMUS DEAL IS BAD NEWS FOR COMPETITORS: CNBC; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile soar on deal talk reboot report; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Regulators Probing T-Mobile Deal Ask for Data on Customer Gains; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 3846.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 81,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 83,589 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66M, up from 2,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $196.15. About 474,414 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru Co stated it has 4,500 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.18% or 7.89M shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Company invested 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 11,836 are held by Csat Investment Advisory Lp. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 247 shares. Endurance Wealth Management reported 100 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 144,933 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 29,614 were accumulated by Churchill. British Columbia Investment owns 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 59,828 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 0.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 671,105 shares. First Republic has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 10,269 shares. S Muoio & Lc, a New York-based fund reported 6,138 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 14,493 shares. Veritable Lp owns 7,876 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,776 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli Shares His Media Picks: Fox, Disney And More – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For T-Mobile (TMUS) – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon, Ericsson to Bring Cloud Native Tech in Live Network – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,703 shares to 29,912 shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,180 shares, and cut its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 211,945 shares to 14,811 shares, valued at $269,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 1,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,171 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 5 Biggest Marijuana Deals in History – The Motley Fool” on August 08, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Dixie Brands Joins Cannabis-Infused Beverage Game with AriZona – Stockhouse” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Growth Bypasses Anheuser-Busch InBev in the U.S. Despite a Global Sales Jump – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marijuana Legalization: How Investors Can Profit! – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 3,613 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 276 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc owns 418,475 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 1,334 shares stake. 1,742 were reported by Schroder Invest Group Incorporated. Veritable LP reported 0.02% stake. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 2,062 shares. Peddock Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 1.77% or 18,656 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested in 0.04% or 165,188 shares. 1,800 are owned by Argi Serv. Mackay Shields Ltd Company invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Finance Counselors Incorporated reported 0.14% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Weybosset & Management reported 1,350 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc reported 0.06% stake. Alps Advisors stated it has 4,541 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.