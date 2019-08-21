T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Bokf Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Celgene Com (CELG) Shareholder Logan Capital Management Decreased Stake as Stock Value Declined

Bokf decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 31.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 12,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 26,120 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 38,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $77.98. About 425,527 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 30/04/2018 – DealBook: Sprint and T-Mobile Try Again, but Antitrust Hurdles Remain the Same; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO SAYS S/TMUS DEAL IS BAD NEWS FOR COMPETITORS: CNBC; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: `CAN’T WAIT TO TALK TO ALL OF THEM’ IN WASHINGTON; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO on Sprint deal: China is beating US on 5G next generation wireless but we can change that

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 64.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 54,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 30,522 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 84,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $95.56. About 1.27M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EVOTEC WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $65 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Revenue $14.4B-$14.8B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 7,852 shares to 52,177 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 68,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6,053 shares to 50,213 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 16,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.