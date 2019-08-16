T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Blackrock Has Upped Its Position by $36.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Stock Value Rose

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 54,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 8,671 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $825,000, down from 63,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 1.96M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 524,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 15.09 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 billion, up from 14.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 2.49M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Report on Business: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: T-Mobile and Sprint Represent About 19% and 14% Respectively of Consolidated Site Rental Rev; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile: If the Sprint Deal Flops, Is There a Downside? — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – FCC IN SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR RURAL CALL DELIVERY; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 million penalty for inserting false ring tones in rural U.S. calls; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 04/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Faces His Democratic Past in T-Mobile Tie Up (Audio); 28/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, and John Legere will be chief

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Advsrs reported 0.4% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Amp Cap Invsts accumulated 0.09% or 219,575 shares. Da Davidson And has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4,751 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.18% stake. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4,214 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Maverick holds 3.15% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 3.43 million shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 13,712 shares. 607,067 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Pitcairn Co stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 68,936 shares to 3.04M shares, valued at $329.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 27,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ:VRA).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “T-Mobile and Sprint Received Merger Approval: What’s Next – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Atlassian, Alphabet, and Sprint Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “T-Mobile Rocks the Top Spot for J.D. Power Wireless Purchase Experience Yet Again – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint, T-Mobile may be in early settlement talks with state AGs – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.60 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ltd reported 0.1% stake. 20,069 were accumulated by Van Eck Assocs. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 31,662 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 0.14% or 354,926 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors accumulated 332,426 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams stated it has 0.34% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Washington Co reported 0.02% stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 44,228 shares. Camarda Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 7 shares. Everett Harris & Ca reported 26,309 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.7% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 4.59M shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.2% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cadinha & Company Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 14.26M shares. 3,687 were accumulated by Jacobs Com Ca.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 64,508 shares to 149,391 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 38,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.