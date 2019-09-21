T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder A-R-T- Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lifted Its Stake in Bank Of New York Mellon C (BK) by $308,264 as Market Valuation Declined

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 78.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 72,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 20,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 93,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21 million shares traded or 56.12% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Subscriber Rolls Jump as It Pursues Sprint Clearance; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint aim to complete deal talks as early as next week: Report; 30/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE T-MOBILE’S IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 30/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile slide after megamerger announcement; 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Negative Outlook Reflects Execution Risk in the Integration of TMUS and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Change of Outlook to Negative Reflects the Fact That DT’s Consolidated Net Leverage Will Increase Following the Merger of TMUS and Sprint

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp C (BK) by 64.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 7,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 17,921 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $791,000, up from 10,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 8.32 million shares traded or 77.31% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 10/04/2018 – 90MM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service assigns Aa2 (sf) to Italian ABS Notes issued by Golden Bar (Securitisation) S.r.l; 24/05/2018 – 43GA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Rev $4.18B; 23/03/2018 – 34LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Return on Common Equity 12%; 11/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Steven D. Black Elected to Board; 12/03/2018 – 62BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – 43VM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 62OM: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $855.20M for 20.35 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

