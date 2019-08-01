T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder A-R-T- Advisors Boosted Its Position by $2.53 Million as Stock Price Rose; Hutchinson Capital Management Increased Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL)

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 65.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 36,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 93,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, up from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79.96. About 740,538 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint restart talks in effort to salvage merger, DJ reports; $TMUS & $S jump in after-hours; 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video); 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to FCC to settle rural call violations probe; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 15/03/2018 – T-Mobile Takes Flight, Sets Two World Records with Galaxy S9, S9+; 07/05/2018 – Democratic lawmakers express “serious concerns” about T-Mobile purchase of Sprint; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint aim to complete deal talks as early as next week: Report

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1233.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 42,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 45,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66 million, up from 3,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $216.73. About 9.97M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holding by Most Since at Least ’08 (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Apple discloses gender pay gap at UK operations; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one way for that, is I think everyone needs to learn to code . . . Software is nothing more, or coding is nothing more than a way to express yourself. It’s a language

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae Management has invested 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 12.24 million shares or 7.38% of the stock. Tctc Holdg stated it has 118,218 shares. 723,950 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Yhb Invest Advsr holds 3.84% or 128,942 shares. Stoneridge Prtn Limited Company reported 47,999 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 10.01M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 2.3% stake. 37,315 are owned by Iowa Bank & Trust. Ami Asset Mgmt reported 198,164 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Harvest Capital Incorporated reported 5,148 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 31,230 were accumulated by Icon Advisers. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability invested in 24,133 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Founders Fin Secs Limited Liability Co invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt has 0.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,807 shares.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (NYSE:MOS) by 373,877 shares to 241,543 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 108,000 shares to 87,000 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asgn Inc by 24,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,558 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James holds 9,405 shares. Mrj Capital Incorporated accumulated 64,941 shares. Amp Cap Ltd invested in 219,575 shares. 5,140 were reported by Shelton Capital Management. Eaton Vance invested 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr Inc has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 2,963 shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 215 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,792 shares. Nordea Management Ab holds 0% or 14,493 shares. Jnba Advsr has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Brinker Cap invested in 12,856 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc accumulated 2,215 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested in 25,830 shares. D E Shaw And Company holds 1.95M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.