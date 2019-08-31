T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Wireless Communications. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T-Mobile US Inc. 75 1.49 N/A 3.65 21.83 Sprint Corporation 7 0.83 N/A -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T-Mobile US Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 3.9% Sprint Corporation 0.00% -7% -2.3%

Volatility and Risk

T-Mobile US Inc. has a beta of 0.37 and its 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sprint Corporation is 90.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.1 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of T-Mobile US Inc. Its rival Sprint Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Sprint Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than T-Mobile US Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T-Mobile US Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sprint Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Sprint Corporation has an average price target of $10, with potential upside of 47.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34.8% and 13.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of T-Mobile US Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Sprint Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T-Mobile US Inc. -1.09% 7.53% 8.36% 16.7% 33.28% 25.34% Sprint Corporation -4.31% 11.4% 31.83% 21.36% 33.52% 25.95%

For the past year T-Mobile US Inc. has weaker performance than Sprint Corporation

Summary

T-Mobile US Inc. beats Sprint Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. The company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands through its owned and operated retail stores, as well as Websites. T-Mobile US, Inc. also sells its devices and accessories to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2,000 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Holding B.V.

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers wireless data communication services, including mobile productivity applications, such as Internet access, messaging, and email services; wireless photo and video offerings; location-based capabilities comprising asset and fleet management, dispatch services, and navigation tools; and mobile entertainment applications. It also provides wireless voice communications services that include local and long-distance wireless voice services, as well as voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller identification, directory assistance, and call forwarding services. In addition, this segment offers voice and data services internationally through roaming arrangements; and customized wireless services to large companies and government agencies, as well as sells wireless devices, broadband devices, connected devices, and accessories to agents and other third-party distributors. The Wireline segment provides wireline voice and data communications, including domestic and international data communications using various protocols, such as multiprotocol label switching technologies, Internet protocol (IP), managed network services, Voice over IP, session initiated protocol, and traditional voice services to other communications companies, and targeted business subscribers. Sprint Corporation offers its services under the Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Assurance Wireless brands. It offers products through its 300 branded retail locations in the Southern California region. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Sprint Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.