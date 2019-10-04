T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK), both competing one another are Wireless Communications companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T-Mobile US Inc. 78 1.01 312.09M 3.65 21.83 Spok Holdings Inc. 12 0.00 16.16M -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T-Mobile US Inc. 397,617,530.90% 11.7% 3.9% Spok Holdings Inc. 136,486,486.49% -0.5% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.37 beta indicates that T-Mobile US Inc. is 63.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Spok Holdings Inc.’s 0.36 beta is the reason why it is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

T-Mobile US Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spok Holdings Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Spok Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to T-Mobile US Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.8% of T-Mobile US Inc. shares and 87.1% of Spok Holdings Inc. shares. About 0.5% of T-Mobile US Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Spok Holdings Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T-Mobile US Inc. -1.09% 7.53% 8.36% 16.7% 33.28% 25.34% Spok Holdings Inc. -12.11% -14.71% -6.48% -5.53% -11.33% -2.04%

For the past year T-Mobile US Inc. has 25.34% stronger performance while Spok Holdings Inc. has -2.04% weaker performance.

Summary

T-Mobile US Inc. beats Spok Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. The company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands through its owned and operated retail stores, as well as Websites. T-Mobile US, Inc. also sells its devices and accessories to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2,000 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Holding B.V.

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages. It also offers two-way messaging services that enable subscribers to send and receive messages to and from other wireless messaging devices, such as pagers, personal digital assistants, and personal computers; and voice mail, personalized greeting, message storage and retrieval, and equipment loss and/or maintenance protection to one-way and two-way messaging subscribers. In addition, the company develops, sells, and supports enterprise-wide systems to automate, centralize, and standardize mission critical communications for contact centers, clinical alerting and notification, mobile communications, and messaging, as well as for public safety notifications. Further, it provides professional and customer support services, as well as ancillary services, such as voicemail and equipment loss or maintenance protection services; and sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers. The company serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and service organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. Spok Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Springfield, Virginia.