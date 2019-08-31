T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With NII Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD)

This is a contrast between T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) and NII Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Wireless Communications and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T-Mobile US Inc. 75 1.49 N/A 3.65 21.83 NII Holdings Inc. 2 0.27 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for T-Mobile US Inc. and NII Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of T-Mobile US Inc. and NII Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T-Mobile US Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 3.9% NII Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.37 beta means T-Mobile US Inc.’s volatility is 63.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. NII Holdings Inc. has a 0.02 beta and it is 98.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

T-Mobile US Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NII Holdings Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. NII Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to T-Mobile US Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both T-Mobile US Inc. and NII Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.8% and 74.7% respectively. T-Mobile US Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, NII Holdings Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T-Mobile US Inc. -1.09% 7.53% 8.36% 16.7% 33.28% 25.34% NII Holdings Inc. -3.39% 0.59% -14.07% -62% -68.51% -61.22%

For the past year T-Mobile US Inc. had bullish trend while NII Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

T-Mobile US Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors NII Holdings Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. The company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands through its owned and operated retail stores, as well as Websites. T-Mobile US, Inc. also sells its devices and accessories to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2,000 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Holding B.V.

NII Holdings, Inc. provides wireless communication services under the Nextel brand in Brazil. It offers mobile telephone voice services; wireless data services, including text messaging, mobile Internet, and email services; and push-to-talk services, such as Direct Connect, and Prip and International Direct Connect services, which allow subscribers to talk to each other instantly. The company also provides other value-added services comprising location-based services, which include the use of global positioning system technologies; digital media services; and a range of applications available via its content management system, as well as the Android open application market. In addition, it offers business solutions consisting of security, work force management, logistics support, and other applications for its business subscribers to enhance their productivity; and voice and data roaming services. The company was formerly known as Nextel International, Inc. and changed its name to NII Holdings, Inc. in December 2001. NII Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Reston, Virginia.