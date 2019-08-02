T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Both T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) and InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) are each other’s competitor in the Wireless Communications industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T-Mobile US Inc. 73 1.53 N/A 3.65 21.83 InterDigital Inc. 68 7.00 N/A 0.35 186.75

Table 1 demonstrates T-Mobile US Inc. and InterDigital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. InterDigital Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than T-Mobile US Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. T-Mobile US Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than InterDigital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) and InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T-Mobile US Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 3.9% InterDigital Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

T-Mobile US Inc. has a 0.37 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. InterDigital Inc. on the other hand, has 0.97 beta which makes it 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of T-Mobile US Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival InterDigital Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. InterDigital Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than T-Mobile US Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown T-Mobile US Inc. and InterDigital Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T-Mobile US Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 InterDigital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, InterDigital Inc.’s consensus price target is $90, while its potential upside is 41.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.8% of T-Mobile US Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77% of InterDigital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of T-Mobile US Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of InterDigital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T-Mobile US Inc. -1.09% 7.53% 8.36% 16.7% 33.28% 25.34% InterDigital Inc. -2.73% 0.31% -1.95% -10.69% -20.8% -3.01%

For the past year T-Mobile US Inc. had bullish trend while InterDigital Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

T-Mobile US Inc. beats InterDigital Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. The company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands through its owned and operated retail stores, as well as Websites. T-Mobile US, Inc. also sells its devices and accessories to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2,000 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Holding B.V.

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN. Its patented technologies are used in various products, including mobile devices comprising cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment consisting of base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and Internet of Things devices and software platforms. The company also provides interoperability and scalability solutions across various vertical markets, networks, and devices through oneMPOWER platform; and common interface to multiple service providers through wot.io data service exchange for connected device platforms, as well as sensor and sensor fusion technology solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it had a portfolio of approximately 20,000 patents and patent applications related to the fundamental technologies that enable wireless communications. InterDigital, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.