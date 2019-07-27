T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Globalstar Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Both T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Globalstar Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) are each other’s competitor in the Wireless Communications industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T-Mobile US Inc. 73 1.63 N/A 3.65 20.44 Globalstar Inc. 1 5.10 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of T-Mobile US Inc. and Globalstar Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T-Mobile US Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 4.2% Globalstar Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -6.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.4 beta indicates that T-Mobile US Inc. is 60.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Globalstar Inc.’s 86.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of T-Mobile US Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Globalstar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Globalstar Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than T-Mobile US Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35% of T-Mobile US Inc. shares and 27.9% of Globalstar Inc. shares. About 0.5% of T-Mobile US Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Globalstar Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T-Mobile US Inc. 2.75% 1.14% 8.05% 8.66% 32.18% 17.32% Globalstar Inc. -4.4% 52.36% 9.38% 76.72% -4.02% -1.52%

For the past year T-Mobile US Inc. has 17.32% stronger performance while Globalstar Inc. has -1.52% weaker performance.

Summary

T-Mobile US Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Globalstar Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. The company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands through its owned and operated retail stores, as well as Websites. T-Mobile US, Inc. also sells its devices and accessories to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2,000 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Holding B.V.

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services. It also provides SPOT products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; SPOT Global phone; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Simplex one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, to monitor utility meters, to monitor oil and gas assets, and other applications. Further, it provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company primarily serves recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation markets. Globalstar, Inc. distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, independent gateway operators, and its sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 689,000 subscribers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana. Globalstar, Inc. is a subsidiary of Thermo Funding II LLC.