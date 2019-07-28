T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Touches $84.25 High on Jul, 28; Vector Group LTD (VGR)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) reached all time high today, Jul, 28 and still has $91.83 target or 9.00% above today’s $84.25 share price. This indicates more upside for the $71.98B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $91.83 PT is reached, the company will be worth $6.48 billion more. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33M shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 28/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO LEGERE IS SAID TO BE CHIEF OF COMBINED CO: CNBC; 30/04/2018 – LIVE now on CNBC: T-Mobile US CEO @JohnLegere and Sprint CEO @marceloclaure join the @SquawkStreet live from the NYSE; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Tightens 34 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE TO PAY CIVIL PENALTY OF $40M IN FCC SETTLEMENT; 17/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Gets Around 10 More Lenders in $38b M&A Loan; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES BTV APPEARANCE; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint have a long history of insulting each other — check out these harsh exchanges; 15/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Invites More Banks to $38b M&A Financing; 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video)

Vector Group LTD (VGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 88 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 68 sold and decreased their stock positions in Vector Group LTD. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 70.06 million shares, down from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Vector Group LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 52 Increased: 59 New Position: 29.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22M for 21.49 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. The company has market cap of $71.98 billion. Virgin Islands. It has a 22.11 P/E ratio. The firm offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million clients in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold T-Mobile US, Inc. shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jump Trading Limited has 0.12% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.03% or 5,800 shares. Moreover, Sageworth Trust has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 33 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc stated it has 4,792 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 43,605 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 7.89 million shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability stated it has 10 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P accumulated 23,423 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 154 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc invested in 0% or 7,349 shares. Covington Management owns 350 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 4,348 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.22% or 33,157 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Advsrs Asset Inc has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Analysts await Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VGR’s profit will be $14.10M for 27.88 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Vector Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate divisions. It has a 27 P/E ratio. The firm produces cigarettes in 116 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

Fort L.P. holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. for 156,511 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc owns 77,531 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.3% invested in the company for 1.55 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Bogle Investment Management L P De has invested 0.3% in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 213,721 shares.