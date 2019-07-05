T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Forms $75.82 Double Top; Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) formed double top with $81.89 target or 8.00% above today’s $75.82 share price. T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) has $64.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 2.08M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 16/04/2018 – FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling; 16/04/2018 – FCC IN SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR RURAL CALL DELIVERY; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Pct After Sources Say Sprint In New Talks To Merge With T Mobile; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 30/03/2018 – No Flip-Phonin’ Way: T-Mobile Brings Back the Sidekick; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS ADJUSTED EPS EXPECTED TO GROW FROM 1.00 EUROS IN 2018 TO AROUND 1.2 EUROS IN 2021; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint reportedly aim to seal merger deal next week

Among 3 analysts covering Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Electronics for Imaging had 5 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital on Tuesday, April 16 to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 16 by Cross Research. See Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) latest ratings:

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. provides industrial format display graphics, label and packaging, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk and Matan format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material digital inkjet printers; ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, as well as a variety of textile ink, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water dispersed printing ink; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s printing surfaces comprise paper, vinyl, corrugated, textile, glass, plastic, aluminum composite, ceramic tile, wood, and other flexible and rigid substrates.

It closed at $36.92 lastly. It is down 11.59% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 19/03/2018 – Yes, $EFII filed their 10K, what’s in it is not good. Adverse opinions from their auditor regarding internal controls. Material weaknesses litter the 10K. Revenue recognition cannot be relied upon. And the firm’s ballooning inventory and reserves are being called into question; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Electronics for Imaging; 30/04/2018 – ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 15/05/2018 – EFI’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid Inkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for T; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – New EFI Fiery DFE for Ricoh Pro C9200/C9210 Digital Color Presses Drives Exceptional Speed, Quality and Workflow Integration; 17/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding ‘Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Electronics for Imaging, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Com holds 453,896 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 18,046 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 74,569 shares. Pnc Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). 8,192 were reported by Fdx Incorporated. Skyline Asset Management L P holds 364,950 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. 21,177 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication, New York-based fund reported 7,255 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs owns 3,777 shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.09% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.02% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.21 million for 19.34 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.