T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) EPS Estimated At $0.98; MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG ORDINARY SHARES S (MLLCF) Sellers Decreased By 4.01% Their Shorts

Analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report $0.98 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 6.52% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. TMUS’s profit would be $833.46 million giving it 19.45 P/E if the $0.98 EPS is correct. After having $1.17 EPS previously, T-Mobile US, Inc.’s analysts see -16.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 1.32 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 15/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Invites More Banks to $38b M&A Financing; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Jump on Report That They May Clinch Merger Soon; 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G; 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – Pitch Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger: Keep Up With China in 5G; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile Is Said to Move Toward Sprint Merger at $24 Billion (5); 30/04/2018 – CROWN CASTLE: AVG 5 YRS REMAINING ON T-MOBILE LEASE AGREEMENTS; 30/05/2018 – Strategy Analytics: T-Mobile Sprint Merger Accelerates 5G with 17% Uplift, Strategy Analytics Forecasts; 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here

MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG ORDINARY SHARES S (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) had a decrease of 4.01% in short interest. MLLCF’s SI was 445,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.01% from 463,900 shares previously. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 180 shares traded. Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. The company has market cap of $64.83 billion. Virgin Islands. It has a 20.94 P/E ratio. The firm offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million clients in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold T-Mobile US, Inc. shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Company invested in 467,360 shares. Camarda Advsr Llc reported 48 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has 223,833 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.08% or 58,020 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability has 35,407 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fosun Ltd has 13,000 shares. Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hl Financial Svcs Lc stated it has 5,478 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 403 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.98M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Qs Invsts Limited Co reported 74,843 shares stake. Amp Investors accumulated 219,575 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,612 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Analyst: T-Mobile-Sprint Tie-Up Could Progress Next Week – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “T-Mobile (TMUS)/Sprint (S) deal with DOJ broke down at least once because of changing deal terms by DISH (DISH) and Charlie Ergen – FBN – StreetInsider.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The T-Mobile Merger With Sprint Could Still Be Killed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Isn’t the Only Pay-TV Company Getting Rid of Low-Value Customers – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 12, 2019.