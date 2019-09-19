T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) and Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Comparing side by side

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) have been rivals in the Wireless Communications for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T-Mobile US Inc. 76 1.56 N/A 3.65 21.83 Partner Communications Company Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.08 48.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for T-Mobile US Inc. and Partner Communications Company Ltd. Partner Communications Company Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than T-Mobile US Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. T-Mobile US Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of T-Mobile US Inc. and Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T-Mobile US Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 3.9% Partner Communications Company Ltd. 0.00% 3.5% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.37 beta indicates that T-Mobile US Inc. is 63.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s 1.17 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

T-Mobile US Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Partner Communications Company Ltd. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Partner Communications Company Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to T-Mobile US Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.8% of T-Mobile US Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.1% of Partner Communications Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of T-Mobile US Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.1% of Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T-Mobile US Inc. -1.09% 7.53% 8.36% 16.7% 33.28% 25.34% Partner Communications Company Ltd. -1.21% -2.86% -9.33% -3.65% -1.69% -13.56%

For the past year T-Mobile US Inc. has 25.34% stronger performance while Partner Communications Company Ltd. has -13.56% weaker performance.

Summary

T-Mobile US Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Partner Communications Company Ltd.

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. The company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands through its owned and operated retail stores, as well as Websites. T-Mobile US, Inc. also sells its devices and accessories to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2,000 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Holding B.V.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services in Israel. The company operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. It offers cellular telephony services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and basic services, including cellular voice services in Israel and abroad, text messaging services, and mobile broadband services, as well as a mobile application for information and purchasing. The company also provides content services, 4G TV video content, television and music applications, backup and synchronizing services, defense and security services, and services for small and medium-sized businesses; machine to machine connectivity solutions; and international roaming services. In addition, it offers Internet service provider (ISP) services, such as email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and site filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security solutions, integration solutions, business information storage, and data center and cloud services; international long distance telephony services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony services and primary rate interface services, as well as value added services. Further, the company sells cellular handsets, modems, tablets, laptops, and related accessories, as well as handset maintenance and spare parts; landline phones, routers, servers, smart boxes and related equipment, media streamers, Wi-Fi -only tablets, and other telecommunications equipment; and digital audio visual equipment, including televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, media streamers, digital watches, 3D glasses, smart TVs, and other related equipment. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.