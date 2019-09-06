T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is a company in the Wireless Communications industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

T-Mobile US Inc. has 34.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 30.52% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand T-Mobile US Inc. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 23.92% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has T-Mobile US Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T-Mobile US Inc. 0.00% 11.70% 3.90% Industry Average 4.96% 11.40% 4.22%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares T-Mobile US Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio T-Mobile US Inc. N/A 75 21.83 Industry Average 707.07M 14.27B 33.10

T-Mobile US Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for T-Mobile US Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score T-Mobile US Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.22 2.68

$84.6 is the consensus target price of T-Mobile US Inc., with a potential upside of 6.89%. The potential upside of the peers is 63.68%. The analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that T-Mobile US Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of T-Mobile US Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) T-Mobile US Inc. -1.09% 7.53% 8.36% 16.7% 33.28% 25.34% Industry Average 6.09% 6.35% 9.71% 9.74% 28.51% 13.78%

For the past year T-Mobile US Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

T-Mobile US Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, T-Mobile US Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.21 Quick Ratio. T-Mobile US Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than T-Mobile US Inc.

Risk and Volatility

T-Mobile US Inc. has a beta of 0.37 and its 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, T-Mobile US Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.66 which is 33.86% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

T-Mobile US Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors T-Mobile US Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. The company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands through its owned and operated retail stores, as well as Websites. T-Mobile US, Inc. also sells its devices and accessories to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2,000 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Holding B.V.