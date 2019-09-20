T Mobile Us Com Usd0.00001 (TMUS) Stock Price Rose While Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Decreased Holding; Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose While Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Lowered Stake

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 16,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 161,503 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.18M, down from 178,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85M shares traded or 12.38% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc Com Usd0.00001 (TMUS) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 7,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.52 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 3.87M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile restarted merger talks, and the stocks are surging; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom raises EBITDA guidance as T-Mobile US performs; 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge — Change the World for Good; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint aim to complete deal talks as early as next week: Report; 29/04/2018 – TMUS, S/@JohnLegere: I’m excited to announce that @TMobile & @Sprint have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company – a larger, stronger competitor that will be a force for positive change for all US consumers and businesses! Watch this & click through for details; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile US CEO John Legere told CNBC that the carrier’s blockbuster buyout of Sprint will “super charge” competition and wireless speeds. via @cnbctech; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $855.20M for 20.35 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

