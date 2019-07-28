T Mobile Us Com Usd0.00001 (TMUS) Shareholder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Lifted Stake by $23.50 Million as Share Price Rose; Harley Davidson (HOG) Holding Held by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 95,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.94 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.06 million, up from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 1.89 million shares traded or 9.81% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Harley-Davidson says tariffs threaten `significant impact’ on sales; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harley-Davidson’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL, ALUMINUM IN U.S., AND MIDDLE OF FEB, SEEN ALUMINUM, STEEL PRICES RISE EVEN FURTHER; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs will have a ‘significant impact’ on sales; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson profit drops 6.2 pct; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – EXPECTS ONGOING ANNUAL CASH SAVINGS OF $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Confirms 2018 Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson: NHTSA Brake-Related Investigation Has Been Closed; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – QTRLY WORLDWIDE RETAIL SALES DECREASED 7.2 PERCENT

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc Com Usd0.00001 (TMUS) by 35.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 340,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.56M, up from 955,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33 million shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SAID TO ADVANCE TOWARD DEAL FOR SPRINT AT $24 BILLION; 29/04/2018 – TMUS, S/@JohnLegere: I’m excited to announce that @TMobile & @Sprint have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company – a larger, stronger competitor that will be a force for positive change for all US consumers and businesses! Watch this & click through for details; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Places Sprint’s ‘B+’ IDR on Positive Watch on Proposed T-Mobile Transaction; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 29/04/2018 – Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Will Also Join Combined Board; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile restarted merger talks, and the stocks are surging; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 16/05/2018 – Convergys sees limited interest in second round; 27/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: T-Mobile and Sprint are finalizing merger terms

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Fourth U.S. Wireless Competitor Would Keep Prices Low – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Said to be on Cusp of Justice Approval for Sprint Corp. (S) Deal – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on July 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “DOJ could announce green light on T-Mobile (TMUS)-Sprint Corp. (S) deal on Wednesday or Thursday – FBN (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can T-Mobile and Sprint Meet the Justice Department’s Demands? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 122% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc Com (NYSE:HUBS) by 33,179 shares to 783,329 shares, valued at $130.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc Com Cl A by 7,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.54M shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc Com (NASDAQ:LGIH).

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tariffs Aren’t Really What’s Hurting Harley-Davidson in India – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Pauses As DOJ Probes Big Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “The Fed canâ€™t stop a market meltdown, warns forecaster who called the 2008 housing bust – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) by 86,872 shares to 20.29M shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 336,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,854 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).

