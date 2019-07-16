T Mobile Us Com Usd0.00001 (TMUS) Shareholder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Lifted Holding by $23.50 Million; Cohen Lawrence B Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc Com Usd0.00001 (TMUS) by 35.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 340,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.56M, up from 955,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $79.31. About 5.24M shares traded or 7.08% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – RadioResource: T-Mobile US, Sprint Agree to Merge for $146B Combined Company; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to FCC to settle rural call violations probe; 26/03/2018 – T-Mobile at Company Roadshow Hosted By equinet Bank AG Today; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 11/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Could Depend on Trump Staying Out of It; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile Deal Gets Service-Swapping Query in Antitrust Probe

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 4,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,715 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 22,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $190.89. About 967,360 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $276.42M for 35.88 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 639 shares to 1,413 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc Com by 343,200 shares to 3.61M shares, valued at $242.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TAST) by 37,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,058 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc Com Usd0.001 (NYSE:NOW).

