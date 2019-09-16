T Mobile Us Com (TMUS) Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $34.11 Million as Share Value Rose; Edge Wealth Management Stake in Bristol (BMY) Has Raised by $308,565 as Valuation Declined

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 217.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 6,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 10,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $452,000, up from 3,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 5.18M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 25/04/2018 – All-Star Lineup of Sporting Legends to Compete at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 16/04/2018 – So now embargo times may be shifting $BMY; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc Com (TMUS) by 66.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 460,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 232,536 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.24M, down from 693,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $79.56. About 1.91 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge over risks to T-Mobile deal; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile will pay $40 million to the U.S. Treasury; 02/05/2018 – Regulators Probing T-Mobile Deal Ask for Data on Customer Gains; 04/05/2018 – Debbie Elicksen: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, Legere to helm; 01/05/2018 – Trump Once Called T-Mobile `Terrible’ and Now CEO Comes Calling; 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge — Change the World for Good; 30/03/2018 – No Flip-Phonin’ Way: T-Mobile Brings Back the Sidekick; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings Beat, Raises Profit Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Agency Spy: Wunderman Seattle Downsizes as T-Mobile Takes More of Its Data and Analytics Work In-House; 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks

