Systemax (SYX) Valuation Declined While Goodhaven Capital Management Boosted by $474,474 Its Holding; Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Shareholder Spitfire Capital Lifted Position by $341,000 as Share Price Declined

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $771.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 11,058 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500.

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.39. About 194,723 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CARL CHRISTENSEN WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Agrees to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses With Altra Industrial Motion; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Co holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 14,749 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Scout Investments accumulated 136,417 shares. Ameritas Invest Incorporated accumulated 1,000 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0% or 1,128 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gp holds 43,700 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 214,856 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 4,287 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) or 14,200 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 27,901 shares. 80,906 are owned by Martingale Asset L P. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 1.15 million shares stake.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 25,000 shares to 557,089 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 100,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,716 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

