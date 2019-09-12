Systemax (SYX) Stock Declined While Scout Investments Boosted by $2.88 Million Its Holding; Gap (GPS) Position Held by Kbc Group Nv

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 95.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 130,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 267,369 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93 million, up from 136,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $866.67M market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 44,530 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 86.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 104,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 225,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.06M, up from 121,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 13.26M shares traded or 91.18% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 25/05/2018 – The Gap “Pantsed” After Earnings – Can They Pull Them Back Up?; 06/03/2018 – PointClickCare and Redox to Bridge the Gap Between Acute and Post-Acute Markets with Strategic Partnership; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms The Gap ‘BB+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Fill-The-Gap Portfolio News Developments; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 19/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Unveils New Sustainable Manufacturing Goal to Conserve 10 Billion Liters of Water by the End of 2020; 15/05/2018 – Gap Irks China With Map on Shirt, Quickly Apologizes; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Gap apologises for selling T-shirt with “incorrect map” of China; 22/03/2018 – GradeMaster Partners with SmartEdTech to Help Teachers Bridge the Gap between Assessment Data and Instruction

More notable recent Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Systemax Inc. (SYX) CEO Barry Litwin on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Systemax (SYX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Systemax Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.52 million shares to 3.64M shares, valued at $18.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,522 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold SYX shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.25% more from 10.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Investments holds 13,745 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 27,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,319 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited holds 124,889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Prescott General Prns Ltd has invested 1.79% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership has 14,322 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 15,018 shares. 104,554 are held by Ingalls And Snyder Llc. Scout Invests owns 0.11% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 267,369 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 11,841 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 18,274 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 62,877 shares. 23,209 were accumulated by Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Com. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0% or 80,985 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold GPS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 219.60 million shares or 4.38% more from 210.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Financial Bank Na holds 0.01% or 2,700 shares. American Gp reported 13.66 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 305,597 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa owns 34,665 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Incorporated owns 151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 0.04% or 280,241 shares. Bancorp Of America De invested in 0% or 768,976 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated reported 6,760 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 73,200 shares. 11,050 were accumulated by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Ftb Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). D E Shaw And reported 52,808 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Gap, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gap Inc (GPS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why General Electric, Gap, and JD.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Apple, Gap Soar on Tariff Delays – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 23,273 shares to 8,839 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 802,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).