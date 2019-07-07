Systemax (SYX) Position Boosted by Goodhaven Capital Management Llc; Kb Financial Group (KB) Stock Price Declined While Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Increased Its Position

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 126,354 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 29.24% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $810.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 30,039 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 9.88% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01B and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 40,401 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $23.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,626 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). 16,507 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Strs Ohio reported 30,100 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Prescott General Prns has 1.98% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). 4,372 are held by Citigroup. Smith Thomas W has invested 1.27% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Fiera reported 71,031 shares. Portolan Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Bessemer Group Inc Inc Inc owns 43,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 65,178 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0.32% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Scout invested 0.06% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). First Trust Ltd Partnership reported 92,212 shares stake. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Company owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 288,750 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $14.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 37,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,984 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.