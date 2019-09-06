Systemax (SYX) Market Value Declined While Goodhaven Capital Management Has Upped Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Paragon Capital Management LTD Increased Its Stake by $3.78 Million

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $760.06M market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 34,893 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $139.57. About 15.07M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR

More notable recent Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Systemax Inc.’s (NYSE:SYX) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Systemax Inc.’s (SYX) CEO Barry Litwin on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Systemax Inc. (SYX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Systemax Inc. (SYX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 12,366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prescott General Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.11 million shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.16% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 71,721 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 15,874 shares. Northern Tru Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 216,870 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.3% or 24,955 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1.15 million shares. 333,953 are held by Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 29,142 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital holds 0% or 27,901 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability owns 22,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 18,719 shares. Portolan Mngmt Limited Com owns 91,967 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 37,850 shares to 102,984 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,089 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 23,457 shares. Hendley And Com has 87,650 shares for 5.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Penbrook Mgmt Limited Com has 5.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,215 shares. Bluestein R H & reported 3.13% stake. Winslow Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sg Americas Secs holds 231,169 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Clough Cap Partners LP has invested 2.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shayne And Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 18,032 shares. Moreover, Discovery Limited Company Ct has 3.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 289,448 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited holds 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 21,282 shares. Mraz Amerine Inc stated it has 57,319 shares. Asset Mngmt stated it has 532,023 shares. Light Street Cap Ltd accumulated 420,200 shares or 3.31% of the stock. Sphera Funds Mngmt has 61,397 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Commerce Inc owns 3,871 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Garmin, CDW and Microsoft – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.