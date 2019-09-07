Systemax (SYX) Market Valuation Declined While Goodhaven Capital Management Upped Its Holding; Exelon (EXC) Shareholder Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $700,000 as Valuation Declined

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $759.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 47,195 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 116,500 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 102,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.92B market cap company. It closed at $48.12 lastly. It is down 7.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 37,850 shares to 102,984 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 79,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,211 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

