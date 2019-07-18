Systemax (SYX) Holding Held by Goodhaven Capital Management Llc; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Cut Its Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Stake by $4.03 Million; Market Value Rose

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. It closed at $36.61 lastly. It is down 33.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $808.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 43,254 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 9.88% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Transplace Makes End-To-End Real-Time Visibility A Standard Offering – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Descartes Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option by Underwriters – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Descartes Acquires STEPcom Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Axle Logistics Enhances Service and Operational Performance with Descartes MacroPointâ„¢ Capacity Matching Solution – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.44M for 91.53 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,000 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prns Inc. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 29,142 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1.31M shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation stated it has 745,814 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Portolan Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 91,967 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has 12,800 shares. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.16% or 71,721 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). 269,725 are held by State Street Corp. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 23,270 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 16,507 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 24,955 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Geode Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Moreover, First Tru LP has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).

More notable recent Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “New Convergys parent warns of 300 layoffs in eastern NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on March 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Systemax Inc. (SYX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Systemax To Participate In KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Industrials & Basic Materials Conference 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares to 9,653 shares, valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 87,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,571 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).