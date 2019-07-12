Systemax (SYX) Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Upped Holding by $474,474 as Share Price Declined; Payden & Rygel Boosted At&T (T) Stake by $13.63 Million

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.42M market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.13. About 5,039 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 9.88% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in At&T (T) by 2782.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 439,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 455,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 7.03 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$237.3 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested 1.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moneta Grp Investment Advsrs Lc holds 10,459 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.79% or 123,488 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt holds 0.19% or 93,254 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 61,108 shares. Cwm Ltd Co reported 394,859 shares stake. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2.62M shares. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas owns 654,650 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2,371 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt has 25,296 shares. Berkshire Money Mgmt holds 0.07% or 9,586 shares. Moreover, Richard C Young has 1.96% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rampart Invest Management Ltd accumulated 131,346 shares. Old Natl Comml Bank In accumulated 114,730 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc has invested 0.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 166,600 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $924,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 128,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,330 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD).

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 288,750 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 87,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,571 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).